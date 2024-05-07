CM Sawant Expresses Happiness Over High Voter Turnout In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 7 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday evening expressed happiness over the robust voter turnout for the two Lok Sabha seats in the coastal state that went to the polls in the third phase on Tuesday.

As per the provisional figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state recorded a voter turnout of 74.27 per cent for the North Goa and South Goa seats where polling was held on Tuesday.

In a video message, CM Sawant said,“I congratulate all Goans for such high voter turnout. Till now, the record was 72 per cent polling, which we have crossed today."

“We respect democracy. I am hopeful that the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' will come true. I am confident that the BJP will win both the seats in Goa,” the Chief Minister said.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik from North Goa, and industrialist Pallavi Dempo from the South Goa seat.

The Chief Minister also said that polling was peaceful in the state without any untoward incidents.

“Some political leaders tried to create issues. But people maintained peace and the elections took place smoothly,” he said