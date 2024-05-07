Department Of Metrology Warns Of Thundery Rain Associated With Strong Wind And High Sea Tonight

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Wednesday will be hazy with scattered clouds to partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain at places associated with sudden strong wind and poor visibility.

Offshore, it will be hazy and scattered clouds to partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knot gusting to 30 knot with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly to northeasterly 06 to 16 knot gusting to 25 knot with thundery rain.

Visibility will be 05 to 09/02 kilometers or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet rises to 4 feet with thundery rain. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet rises to 8 feet with thundery rain.

