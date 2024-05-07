Ismailia Governorate Receives EGP 6.5Bn In Public Investments

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)



Egypt's Ministry of Planning and Economic Development has released its citizen investment plan for the Ismailia Governorate. The plan covers the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/24 and outlines 333 development projects with a total investment of EGP 6.5bn.

The ministry said in a Monday statement that this initiative aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 and focuses on empowering citizens through informed participation.

“Egypt Vision 2030 emphasizes citizen involvement in development decisions. It's vital for achieving social and economic empowerment across all regions,” said Hala El-Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development.“Providing detailed data on development enables citizens to track progress, thus strengthening participatory planning.”

The statement indicated that the Suez Canal sector leads Ismailia's investment allocations at 45% (EGP 2.9bn). Other key sectors include higher education (12%, EGP 793m), health (12%, EGP 773.2m), local development (12%, EGP 754.6m), and housing (5%, EGP 351.5m).

Alongside these investments, the“Haya Kareema” (Decent Life) rural development initiative is transforming four Ismailia villages. This project includes establishing service complexes, schools, health facilities, water and sanitation infrastructure, and improved connectivity. It directly benefits 30,000 villagers, with a focus on women's development.

The plan underscores a commitment to improving local infrastructure. Within the local development sector, investments focus on paving roads (EGP 222.4m), upgrading electricity networks (EGP 59m), expanding the housing sector, and enhancing drinking water and sanitation services (EGP 223.5m).