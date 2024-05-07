Qatar Reviews Integrity, Transparency Enhancement Measures At Conference Of States Parties To The Arab Anti-Corruption Convention

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has participated in the 5th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention, held at the General-Secretariat of the Arab League on Tuesday.

HE President of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) Hamad bin Nasser Al Misnad led the State of Qatar's delegation to the conference, during which he reviewed the distinguished Qatar-led efforts to prevent corruption, in addition to bolstering integrity and transparency measures, adopting an overarching policy to prevent all forms of corruption as part of the State of Qatar's consolidated belief in the fact that transparency and integrity are the cornerstone of achieving sustainable development and governance.

His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's keenness to enforce legal frameworks to ensure transparency and equality principles in alignment with the steadfast efforts devoted to promoting awareness and integrity culture among the community members and the cultural and societal values of the Qatari society. He underscored the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional effective efforts in anti-corruption field, in recognition of the significance of cooperation and sharing expertise with the fraternal Arab states in this area, as well as its unwavering work to launch initiatives that aim to foster integrity and transparency at the regional level.

HE the President of ACTA recalled the Arab Youth Anti-Corruption Hackathon Initiative, which is a regional initiative launched by ACTA in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The initiative brough together young programmers from various fraternal Arab states and has been a stellar platform to develop innovation in enhancing integrity and anti-corruption measures.

HE Al Misnad highlighted that the initiative, in question, offered a unique opportunity for those young programmers to compete in presenting innovative solutions primarily intended to address integrity and transparency-related challenges, underscoring the State of Qatar's readiness to host the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties (COSP) to the UNODC in 2025, with the participation of the state parties from all over the world to share expertise and best practices in this field.

The State of Qatar has submitted a request to host the 6th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention, since the conference would promote regional and global awareness on this Arab convention, His Excellency underlined, stressing the importance of uprooting corruption and strengthening transparency and integrity in the Arab nation.

He indicated that the joint Arab cooperation within the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention would enhance Arab legal and corporate systems to combat corruption through sharing expertise.

The councils of Arab ministers of interior and justice approved the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention at their joint meeting on Dec. 21, 2010, as part of emphasizing the need for Arab cooperation to prevent and combat corruption as a phenomenon that transcends national borders.

The convention primarily aims to operationalize the measures aimed at preventing, combating, and exposing corruption in all its forms, along with the rest of corruption-related crimes, prosecuting their perpetrators, boosting Arab cooperation, fostering integrity, transparency, accountability and rule of law, as well as encouraging the civil society's individuals and institutions to effectively engage in preventing and combatting corruption.

