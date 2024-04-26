Turkish Pres.: No Silence In Face Of Gaza Genocide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 27 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that no one should expect his country to maintain silence about 203 days of genocidal crimes by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians.

"As Palestinians in Gaza have been resisting for 203 days despite all odds, no one can expect us to remain silent in the face of the genocide," Erdogan addressed the fifth conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

He added that Al-Aqsa Mosque has been facing more and more harassment, with the identity of the ancient city being erased by the Israeli occupation step by step.

The Turkish president deplored that the Palestinians, whose lands are being gradually occupied, are subjected to one of the most brutal oppressions in history.

However, Erdogan expressed his gratitude to the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (Jerusalem) for supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people for humanity and peace.

Israeli occupying forces have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, mostly children, women and old people, and injured nearly 80,000 others since they launched their brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7. (end)

