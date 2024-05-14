New Healthtech Firm Debuts Digital Transformation Tools

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Roughly four months after launch, healthtech agency Ascent Strategy Group has rolled out new offerings designed to support healthcare's digital transformation.



The three new tools - Digital Health IQ, StoryRise and Poster Session - leverage AI and other technologies to help companies with digital adoption through consumer engagement.



Digital Health IQ is a proprietary AI-powered tool that analyses professional, patient and market insights to determine companies' best approaches to adopting digital health technologies such as telehealth, remote patient monitoring and AI.



StoryRise is designed to elevate storytelling by offering a creative, strategic approach that helps healthcare companies connect with key audiences.



Ascent's third tool, Poster Session, offers proprietary methodology to promote research so that it matters to medical professionals, patients and consumer groups.



Ascent founder and CEO John Digles, a former MWW Midwest GM and health & wellness practice chair, said the offerings are in keeping with the agency's mission of supporting the digital transformation of healthcare and advance health equity.



“Nearly a third of Americans don't have access to a primary care provider - that's more than 100 million people. There is a staffing crisis in healthcare, and medical professionals are impacted by epidemic levels of burnout,” said Digles said.



“Digital health innovations can expand access, bridge health care gaps, and improve the quality of care. We're resolved to provide the communications support that can unite medical professionals with beneficial new technologies and connect patients more with their healthcare,” he said.

