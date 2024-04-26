Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Sees 50.93% Voter Turnout By 3 PM In 14 Constituencies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Lok Sabha elections unfold in Karnataka, the state witnesses a significant voter turnout of 50.93% by 3 PM across 14 constituencies. Among the notable occurrences during the polling process are heartwarming instances of citizens exercising their right to vote, including a 103-year-old cancer survivor and a newlywed couple. However, the day has not been without its share of challenges, with reports emerging of voting boycotts in certain villages due to alleged infrastructure neglect.

In Bengaluru voter participation has been robust. By 3 PM, the voter turnout stands at 40.10% in Bengaluru Central, 40.77% in Bengaluru South, and 41.12% in Bengaluru North. Despite the scorching heat, citizens have shown determination to cast their votes, with one inspiring example being a 103-year-old cancer patient who made it to the polling station with the help of an ambulance provided by Manipal Hospital.

In the district of Tumkur, a newlywed couple made their way to the polling booth after exchanging vows, emphasizing the importance of civic duty even amidst personal celebrations. However, not all areas have experienced smooth voting processes.

Reports from Honnenahalli village in Belur taluk of Hassan district highlight a different aspect of the election day. Allegations of inadequate infrastructure, including the lack of drinking water and road facilities, led to the boycott of voting by villagers. Despite efforts to address their grievances, the residents expressed their frustration by abstaining from participating in the electoral process, a stark reminder of the challenges faced in ensuring inclusive and fair elections.

The estimated poll day turnout details for 14 parliamentary constituencies until 3 PM:

Udupi Chikkamagaluru: 57.49%

Hassan: 55.92%

Dakshina Kannada: 58.76%

Chitradurga: 52.14%

Tumkur: 56.62%

Mandya: 57.44%

Mysore: 53.55%

Chamarajanagar: 54.82%

Bengaluru Rural: 49.62%

Bengaluru North: 41.12%

Bengaluru Central: 40.10%

Bengaluru South: 40.77%

Chikkballapur: 55.90%

Kolar: 54.66%