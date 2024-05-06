Global Village Season 28: Last 3 Days to Avail Unbeatable Shopping Offers

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE – 3 May 2024: Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, is gearing up for the grand finale of Season 28, with only three days remaining for visitors to take advantage of extraordinary shopping deals.

As Global Village prepares to bid farewell to its longest season yet, guests are invited to seize the opportunity to shop to their heart's content across the diverse array of 3,500+ outlets. From unique finds to unbeatable discounts, now is the time to make the most of the extraordinary shopping experience that Global Village offers.

In an effort to enhance guest experience, Global Village has extended its working hours from 4 PM until 2 AM every day, providing visitors with ample time to immerse themselves in a more wonderful world of entertainment and shopping.

Global Village invites guests to join in the excitement and bid farewell to Season 28 with unforgettable shopping memories. Don't miss out on this final opportunity to experience the ultimate shopping destination in the UAE.





