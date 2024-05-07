Europe Student Gaza Protests Spark Clashes, Arrests

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Student protests to demand that universities break ties with Israel over the Gaza war spread across Europe on Tuesday, with police breaking up demonstrations in The Netherlands, Germany and France. Students at some elite European universities, inspired by ongoing demonstrations at US campuses, have been occupying university halls and facilities, demanding an end to partnerships with Israeli institutions because of Israel's punishing assault on Gaza. At the University of Amsterdam, images on public broadcaster NOS showed police baton-charging protesters and smashing up tents at around 4am, after they refused to leave the campus.

MENAFN07052024000067011011ID1108186213