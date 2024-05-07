Trezi to Transform UAE's AEC Landscape in the Metaverse Era

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) Dubai, UAE, 7th May 2024: Trezi, the pioneering software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform is transforming the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector in real time, proudly announcing its strategic expansion in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through a collaboration with iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, under the patronage of Dubai SME. This move comes at an opportune time, bolstered by the UAE government's proactive efforts such as the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, and represents a pivotal achievement in Trezi's goal to reshape design collaboration and elevate stakeholder engagement in the burgeoning building industry of the region.

By enabling remote collaboration and real-time interaction, Trezi caters well to architects, designers, engineers, building product manufacturers, and other stakeholders to collaborate seamlessly, irrespective of their physical locations.

Commenting on the expansion, Tithi Tewari, co-founder of Trezi, said, "The UAE's dynamic landscape and commitment to technological innovation perfectly align with Trezi's mission. We are enthusiastic about the substantial potential to revolutionize collaboration and innovation within the real estate industry. The platform enables engineers and architects to seamlessly converge in a virtual realm, meticulously visualizing your project. Such capabilities hold the promise of significant cost savings and error prevention."

“As we enter the UAE market, we are grateful for the support of iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, as we launch our innovative venture in the UAE, gateway to the Middle East.” Tithi added

This move underscores Trezi's commitment to redefining the way professionals in the built environment collaborate, design, and bring visions to life. The platform's intuitive interface facilitates quicker decision-making, reduces errors, enhances product experiences, and ultimately delivers significant business impact across the AEC value chain.

Deepak Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of iAccel Gulf Business Incubator said, “Aligned with Dubai's D33 agenda, the UAE’s economy is growing rapidly, providing startups with a large market to tap into. iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, a comprehensive ecosystem player in the UAE and the wider Middle East is equipping innovative tech all around the globe to navigate the complexities of the UAE market and achieving strategic market entry. With Trezi's innovative offering we aim to foster technological advancements in the AEC space.”





