Barshim Gears Up To Host Inaugural 'What Gravity Challenge'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim will launch his 'What Gravity Challenge' Thursday, where the Qatar legend will go head-to-head with some of the world's top high jumpers.

The inaugural edition of the event, which will be hosted by the Qatar Athletics Federation at the Katara Amphitheatre, will gather world's top 12 high jumpers as they compete for a custom trophy and the chance to inspire the next generation. Each athlete has a personal best ranging from 2.32m to 2.43m, with Barshim a clear favourite.

Italian Gianmarco Tamberi, who shared the gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games with Barshim, will also feature in the event. The other athletes who will be in action are JaVaughn Harrison, Sanghyeok Woo, Hamish Kerr, Tobias Potye, Luis Castro Rivera, Andrii Protsenko, Bandon Starc, Naoto Tobe, Zhen Wang and Bohdan Bondarenko.

The 1992 Olympic champion Javier Sotomayor of Cuba is the ambassador of the event, along with Sweden's Patrik Sjoberg, who holds the third highest jump in the history behind Barshim.

