Council Of Europe Calls For Relieving Children Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 26 (KUNA) -- The Council of Europe has called anew for more robust humanitarian support for Ukraine and dedication to more concern for Ukraine's children including those who had been transported to Russia and Belarus..

The council commissioner, Michael O'Fleharti, in a statement released on Friday, emphasized the necessity of returning these children home and devoting attention to the distressed kids in Ukrainian regions that had been annexed by Russia.

Ukrainian authorities have been facing enormous challenges, difficult choices and suffering from limited resources, he said, affirming the necessity to increase investments in the war-damaged infrastructure in Ukraine.

He also urged the international community to offer urgent aid to Kyiv to secure education for every single Ukrainian child.

Council officials visited Kyiv on April 23-25 and met leaders and officials active in the human rights realm and leaders of various associations. (end)

