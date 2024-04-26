Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Size & Share | Forecast -2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The air is pumped into the lungs' airways while pressure is applied during the positive airway pressure procedure. While patients are sleeping, this treatment successfully keeps their windpipes open. Continuous positive airway pressure can aid people with breathing issues like obstructive sleep apnea by preventing their airways from collapsing. It works for people of all ages, including children, and is incredibly safe to use. Regular use of a CPAP machine has several advantages, including enhanced focus and memory, better sleep for the user's bed partner, reduced anxiety and depressive symptoms, improved mood, increased productivity at work, and regularized sleep patterns.

Market Dynamics

New Developments in Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Equipment Drives the Global Market

Recent advances in positive airway pressure technology have led to steadily rising positive air pressure device efficiency, raising the proportion of satisfied patients. Throughout the forecast period, each element is anticipated to increase demand for positive airway pressure devices in the global market. Patients with sleep apnea are more likely to accept positive air pressure therapy.

Growing Demand for Smart Positive Airway Pressure Devices Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Creating smart positive airway pressure devices offers both seasoned and up-and-coming players in the healthcare sector a rare opportunity. This is a result of telemedicine's integration into healthcare treatment and diagnostic facets and the growing emphasis on remote patient monitoring, mobile health applications, and related technologies. Patients could track their quality of breathing, sleep, and adherence to therapy if PAP device manufacturers create products that can be integrated with a mobile application. Additionally, the mobile application might make it easier for a doctor to receive patient monitoring data.

Regional Analysis

Europe has the largest market share of positive airway pressure devices during the forecast period. Developing countries like Asia-Pacific are expected to see rapid growth in the adoption of these devices shortly.

Key Highlights



The global positive airway pressure devices market was valued at USD 3.62 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on product type,

the market is segmented into Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices, and Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices. The market share of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Based on end-user,

the market is segmented into Hospitals and Sleep Labs, Home Care, and Others. The hospitals and sleep labs segment is dominating the market.

Positive airway pressure devices have the largest market in Europe.



Competitive Analysis

The global positive airway pressure devices market's major key players are 3B Medical, Inc, Apex Medical Corporation, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Breas Medical AB, Compumedics Limited, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Elmaslar Group, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Hebei Topson Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG., Narang Medical Limited, ResMed Inc., and Somnetics International, Inc.

Market News



February 2022-

Compumedics – official Radiometer's TCM5 Flex transcutaneous monitor distributor in Australia and New Zealand. Compumedics, in collaboration with Radiometer Pacific, is pleased to include the TCM5 Flex Transcutaneous Monitor as part of Compumedics' already comprehensive range of sleep diagnostic solutions. Compumedics is now an official distributor of the TCM 5 Flex in Australia and New Zealand.

May 2022-

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare unveiled a new Airvo 3 high flow system. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited announced it had released the Airvo 3 high flow system. The new respiratory device builds upon the market-leading Airvo 2, offering more advanced technology and a broader range of features.

April 2022-

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare announced the USA launch of Evora Full – a compact full-face mask for sleep apnea. F&P EvoraTM Full is a compact full-face mask for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatment. The mask has received FDA 510(k) clearance, paving the way for its sale in the United States following its launch in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Canada.



Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices



By End-User



Hospitals and Sleep Labs

Home Care

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa







MENAFN26042024004597010339ID1108142793