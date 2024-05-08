European shares conclude Tuesday’s trading session with notable gains

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European stock exchanges concluded the trading session with notable gains across major indices.



The STOXX Europe 600 index, encompassing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization of the European market across 17 countries, witnessed a significant uptick of 5.8 points, equivalent to a 1.14 percent increase, ultimately closing at 514.02. This positive performance reflects broader market sentiment and investor optimism.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 index surged by 100 points, or 1.22 percent, reaching nearly 8,313 points by the close of trading. Similarly, Germany's DAX 30 index experienced robust growth, climbing by 254 points, or 1.4 percent, to attain a closing figure of 18,430 points. These gains in both the UK and Germany highlight the resilience of European markets amid ongoing economic uncertainties.



France's CAC 40 index also saw notable gains, rising by 79 points, or 0.99 percent, to reach 8,075 points by the end of the trading day. This positive momentum underscores the strength of French equities and investor confidence in the region.



Italy's FTSE MIB index recorded a modest uptick, advancing by 255 points, or 0.75 percent, to conclude the session at 34,242 points. Despite a more tempered increase compared to other European indices, this upward trajectory reflects steady growth in the Italian stock market.



Spain's IBEX 35 index emerged as the top performer of the day, witnessing a significant surge of 163 points, equivalent to a 1.5 percent increase, ultimately closing at 11,080 points. This robust performance underscores Spain's resilience and positive market sentiment, fueled by investor confidence and favorable economic indicators.



Overall, the day's gains across European stock exchanges reflect a positive outlook and renewed investor optimism, driven by encouraging economic data and supportive fiscal policies.

MENAFN08052024000045015839ID1108186896