Italian prime minister gathers with Libya’s leaders to talk over fostering collaboration

(MENAFN) Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni embarked on a significant diplomatic visit to Libya on Tuesday, engaging in discussions with local leaders aimed at fostering collaboration across vital sectors such as energy and infrastructure. The visit also sought to explore fresh investment prospects and bolster cooperation concerning migration issues.



During the meeting held in Tripoli, Meloni and Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah made significant strides by agreeing to organize an Italian-Libyan business forum before the year's end. This initiative underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthen economic ties and promote bilateral trade opportunities.



Meloni emphasized the imperative of conducting Libyan presidential and parliamentary elections under the auspices of United Nations mediation, a sentiment echoed in a statement issued by her office post-discussion. This emphasis underscores Italy's support for Libya's democratic processes and stability.



Prime Minister Dbeibah echoed Meloni's sentiments, expressing optimism about the prospects for enhanced cooperation between Italy and Libya. He underscored the fruitful nature of their discussions, highlighting the signing of agreements in crucial areas such as health, higher education, scientific research, and sports and youth development.



Looking ahead, Dbeibah expressed eagerness to further advance bilateral relations through continued collaboration with Meloni. This commitment reflects a mutual desire to deepen ties and pursue shared goals.



Meloni reiterated Italy's dedication to fostering unity within the international community and strengthening cooperation between Libya and the European Union. The visit was complemented by the presence of Italian ministers responsible for university and research, health, as well as sports and youth affairs, signaling a comprehensive approach to bilateral engagement.

