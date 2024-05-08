US shares show varied results on Tuesday’s closing

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US stocks concluded the trading session with a mixed performance across major indices.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) experienced a modest increase, gaining nearly 32 points, equivalent to a 0.08 percent rise, ultimately closing at 38,884 points. Similarly, the broader S&P 500 index rose by almost seven points, or 0.13 percent, reaching 5,187 points by the end of the trading day.



Conversely, the Nasdaq Composite index saw a slight decline, decreasing by 16 points, or 0.1 percent, to end the session at 16,332 points. This dip in the Nasdaq reflects some divergence in market sentiment and sectoral performance.



In terms of market volatility, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, fell by 1.9 percent to 13.23. This decline suggests a decrease in market uncertainty and investor anxiety.



Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield experienced a marginal decrease of 0.6 percent, closing at 4.459 percent. This movement in bond yields indicates a relatively stable market sentiment regarding future interest rate expectations.



In currency markets, the dollar index strengthened by 0.3 percent to 105.37, while the euro weakened slightly by 0.12 percent against the greenback, trading at USD1.0755.



Precious metals witnessed a decline, with gold prices falling by 0.4 percent to USD2,314 per ounce and silver prices trimming by 0.7 percent to USD27.26 per ounce. These movements reflect some profit-taking and fluctuations in demand for safe-haven assets.



Oil prices remained relatively stable, with global benchmark Brent crude trading at USD83.27 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at USD78.56 per barrel. The marginal movement in oil prices suggests a balanced market sentiment amid ongoing supply and demand dynamics.

