Microsoft plans to update new AI language model to compete with Google, OpenAI

(MENAFN) On Monday, Microsoft unveiled its ambitious plans to pioneer a groundbreaking internal artificial intelligence language model, setting its sights on achieving parity with the formidable models developed by Alphabet's Google and the renowned "Open AI" program, as detailed in a comprehensive report from a UK-based news agency.
According to insights gleaned from two insiders within Microsoft intimately acquainted with the project, the nascent model, internally christened "MAI-1," is under the adept stewardship of Mustafa Suleiman, a luminary in the field esteemed for his role as co-founder of Google DeepMind and former CEO of the AI startup Inflection.
While the definitive aims and objectives of MAI-1 remain fluid, contingent upon its performance and capabilities, sources suggest that Microsoft may opt to offer a tantalizing preview of this groundbreaking model at the forthcoming Build developer conference slated for later this month.
Distinguished by its anticipated substantial scale and heightened complexity, MAI-1 is anticipated to eclipse the dimensions of its predecessors in the realm of open-source models, inevitably resulting in a commensurate increase in costs.
In a strategic maneuver aimed at democratizing access to cutting-edge AI technology and fostering a more inclusive landscape, Microsoft previously introduced a more diminutive AI model christened "Phi-3-mini" in April. This calculated move underscores Microsoft's unwavering commitment to driving innovation and broadening accessibility within the burgeoning domain of artificial intelligence.
