Borussia Dortmund secures spot in UEFA Champions League final

(MENAFN) Borussia Dortmund, the German Bundesliga side, secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League final by defeating French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a 2-0 aggregate victory in the semifinal round on Tuesday.



The decisive moment came in the second leg match at Parc Des Princes, where Borussia Dortmund clinched victory with a header by German defender Mats Hummels in the 50th minute. Despite PSG's efforts, with four goal attempts striking the crossbar, they were unable to turn the tide in their favor.



Borussia Dortmund had already laid the groundwork for their advancement in the first leg, where they emerged victorious with a 1-0 win thanks to Niclas Fullkrug's goal in Germany on May 1.



Now, Borussia Dortmund eagerly awaits the outcome of the Real Madrid-Bayern Munich semifinal clash, with the second leg set to take place on Wednesday. The winner of that encounter will be Dortmund's opponent in the highly anticipated Champions League final.



This significant achievement marks Borussia Dortmund's return to the Champions League final since 2013, when they narrowly lost to their Bundesliga counterparts Bayern Munich in a memorable encounter that ended 2-1.



Borussia Dortmund's rich history in European football includes their triumph in the Champions League back in 1997, a cherished moment that fans hope will be repeated as they vie for the prestigious title once again.

