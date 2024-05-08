Bahamas cabinet officially recognizes Palestine as state

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas announced that the Cabinet of the Bahamas has officially decided to recognize Palestine as a state.



In a statement, the ministry emphasized that this decision underscores The Bahamas' commitment to the principles outlined in the Charter of the United Nations. It also reaffirmed the country's support for the right of self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in international agreements such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR).



Furthermore, The Bahamas expressed its support for the legal right of the Palestinian people to determine their political status and pursue their economic, social, and cultural development freely.



The move by The Bahamas to recognize Palestine comes amidst a growing trend of countries acknowledging Palestine's statehood at the United Nations level, indicating a broader momentum towards granting Palestine full membership within the UN framework.



While Palestine attained the status of an observer state at the UN General Assembly in 2012, enabling its envoy to participate in debates and UN agencies albeit without voting rights, the path to full UN membership requires approval by the General Assembly upon recommendation by the Security Council. This process entails garnering at least nine affirmative votes in the Security Council, without any vetoes from its permanent members, namely the United States, Britain, France, Russia, or China, in accordance with the UN Charter.

