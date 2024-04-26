Omar Abdullah Opposes Any Move To Postpone Polls In Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 26 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah on Friday opposed any move to postpone the voting date in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking at a hurriedly convened press conference here, Omar Abdullah said,“A conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP to support its 'subsidiary parties' by trying to get the voting date postponed in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency”.

He accused the Election Commission and the J&K administration of trying to benefit the opponents of the NC.

“We appeal and warn the Election Commission to desist from postponing the election in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

“The letter requesting postponement is signed by only those parties which are the subsidiary parties of the BJP. Interestingly, even the BJP and the Peoples Conference who are not contesting elections in this constituency are signatories to the postponement request.

“What have they to do with this election? If I write a similar letter to the Election Commission about Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Maharashtra, would they consider such a request where my party is not fighting any election,” he asked.

He said if the plea taken is the likely closure of the Mughal Road, then it is illogical.

“If they can keep the road to Kargil, to Gurez, to Tangdhar and Machil open why can't they keep the Mughal Road open,' he said.

He said if campaigning by candidates is an issue then our candidate is sitting here and he says he can approach his constituency in Rajouri and Poonch through Reasi district.

It must be mentioned that some candidates and political parties have requested the EC to postpone the voting date in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, including J&K Apni Party, BJP, Peoples Conference, J&K Nationalist People's Front, advocate Mohammad Saleem Paray (candidate), Ali Mohammad Wani (candidate) and Arsheed Ali Lone (candidate).

Asked about his own prospects in the north Kashmir Baramulla constituency where he is a candidate, Omar Abdullah said,“I believe that I will win that seat. They called me a 'tourist' and today they are so much afraid of the 'tourist' that all of them are ganged up against me”.

It must be recalled that former Chief Minister and president of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad had called Omar Abdullah a 'tourist' alleging that Omar spends most of his time outside J&K.