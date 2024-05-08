Punyam Academy Has Updated Auditor Courses With Latest Requirements As Per New Amendment Released In ISO Standards In February 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy is happy to announce that the updated requirements for ISO standards as per amendments 2024 are now included in all auditor and implementer courses. To boost the organizations awareness about the Climate change consideration in ISO management standards, Punyam Academy has added it as separate session in existing all ISO auditor, lead auditor, lead implementer and ISO 9001 consultant training courses.



In February 2024, ISO has made some exciting updates by adding Ammendment-1 to several Management System Standards like putting a spotlight on tackling climate change head-on. These changes emphasize on the crucial role of integrating climate change considerations into organizational management systems. Accordingly, many ISO management system standards, for example, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001, ISO 22301, ISO 50001, ISO 22000, ISO 15378, ISO 29001, ISO 37001, ISO 18788, ISO 39001, ISO 41001, ISO 21001, ISO 37301, ISO 35001 and ISO 20000 have been amended except ISO 13485.



The amendments 2024 is relate to climate change and its impacts on ISO standards. The concept of man-made climate change is widely acknowledged these days (though there is still controversy in some circles), and in the past few weeks ISO has moved to explicitly address the topic in the most widely used management system standards.



The updates affects both present and future standards, as they are basically changes to the Annex SL text, which is used for all such management system standards. The two changes are:

1)A new sentence is added to Clause 4.1 (Understand the organizations and its context) to identify issues related to climate changes

2)A new note is added to clause 4.2 (Understand the needs and expectations of Organizations) to identify requirements of interested parties related to climate changes



This updates significant and all certified organization needs to implement such requirements, Punyam Academy has introduced it in all courses with additional session with no price change for the existing courses. So, users already running the course on Punyam Academy's online LMS platform can access this new session too. Users can watch the video tutorials with explanation of this lates changes as well as download handouts on the same from course dashboard. The certifying body auditors are going to ask questions related to climate changes in all future audits by considering this ISO amendments released in 2024. The present versions of the standards, such as ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO 14001:2015, the iso standards will not be revised until a completely new version is released, thus they remain unchanged for the time being. To know more, visit here:



