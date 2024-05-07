SmartCIC Group Appoints Carl Roberts, Glenda Brady and Michael Schwieter as Non-Executive Directors

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The appointments mark the acceleration of SmartCIC’s “go-to-market” strategies across international wholesale, end-to-end enterprise connectivity, and AI-driven cellular intelligence



Cannes, France, 7th May 2024 – SmartCIC Group, a global innovator in data, AI and connectivity solutions, has appointed Carl Roberts, Glenda Brady and Michael Schwieter as non-executive Directors. The appointments will support the continued growth of SmartCIC’s international connectivity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and funding initiatives. SmartCIC Group is making strategic investments in global talent and expertise to expand its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and diversity while increasing resources.



“The appointment of Carl, Glenda and Michael to our board represents the next phase in the development of Smart CIC. We set out last year to secure some of the best talent in the industry and their appointments is the culmination of that strategy. The combination of their industry experience and unique insights will enable us to shape the business as we continue to scale and disrupt the markets we operate in,” said Toby Forman, CEO and Co-Founder at SmartCIC Group.



Roberts joins SmartCIC’s board to support the group’s growth initiatives and go-to-market strategies. He brings more than 35 years’ experience in the international carrier and ICT spaces having held Senior Executive and Board positions at some of the largest technology companies in the world. Roberts was Group Vice President at Verizon Business and, most recently, Chief Commercial Officer at Epsilon.



“SmartCIC is one of the most exciting organisations in global connectivity and cellular intelligence. It has a fresh and unique approach to developing and delivering solutions that accelerate transformation and monetisation in our industry. It is great to be a part of this team and its long-term growth ambitions, sharing my expertise and experience,” said Carl Roberts, Non-Executive Director at SmartCIC Group. “Enterprise connectivity needs a new model that is data-driven, intelligent and ready to deliver end-to-end services anywhere in the world. As more companies experience SmartCIC, they’ll see that it is solving mission-critical connectivity challenges.”



Brady held Managing Director and Vice President Europe Sales, Presales and Marketing roles at Orange Business Services, where she supported its international growth for more than 25 years. She was also Chief Commercial Officer of Future Planet, where she advised companies on ESG principles. Brady will help SmartCIC to achieve its long-term sustainability and diversity goals.



“ESG is a critical part of any growth strategy in tech and telecoms. It is important to have a vision for sustainability, set goals and accurately report on progress. SmartCIC has already demonstrated its commitment to ESG and is making a positive impact on local communities across the globe to deliver a greener future. It is an exciting business with a lot of momentum and I look forward to being part of its journey,” said Glenda Brady, Non-Executive Director at SmartCIC Group.

Schwieter joins SmartCIC’s board to offer guidance on financial matters and funding initiatives. With extensive experience spanning decades in both technology firms and the financial sector, he has held key positions at LGT Private Bank and LGT Capital Partner.

"I find great satisfaction in collaborating with innovative enterprises that disrupt traditional norms and bring fresh value to the market," said Michael Schwieter, Non-Executive Director at SmartCIC Group. "SmartCIC’s unique approach across enterprise connectivity, AI, and 5G monetisation demonstrates a forward-thinking mindset and introduces novel concepts. I see immense potential for the growth of its ventures, and I am enthusiastic about contributing to their journey. In this rapidly evolving landscape of technology and telecommunications, SmartCIC stands at the forefront of innovation."



SmartCIC has appointed multiple industry veterans in the past 12 months including Matt Carpenter, Clint Collins and Chris Harper. It’s delivering new experiences for customers with its ‘Through the Line’ approach and cellular intelligence technology.







MENAFN07052024006037013163ID1108182269