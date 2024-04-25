IPL 2024: RCB's Win Over SRH Boosts Their Playoff Hopes; Here's The Updated 'Points Table'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Royal Challengers Bengaluru revived their IPL 2024 playoff aspirations with a convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Faf Du Plessis-led side secured their second win of the season, ending a six-match losing streak. Despite the triumph, RCB remains at the bottom of the points table with 4 points, emphasizing the importance of winning all remaining matches to stay in contention for the Top 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite the defeat, maintained their third position with 10 points from 8 matches. Rajasthan Royals currently lead the table with 14 points, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders with 10 points from 8 matches.

RCB's 35-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad marked the end of their losing streak. Rajat Patidar's aggressive 50 off 20 balls complemented Virat Kohli's composed 51 off 43 balls as RCB posted a formidable total of 206 for seven after opting to bat. Despite a target within reach, the in-form SRH batting lineup faltered, managing only 171 for eight in 20 overs.

The win was a significant relief for RCB, who suffered seven defeats in their first eight games, while it was SRH's third loss in eight matches. Reflecting on the match, RCB all-rounder Cameron Green credited the captain and coach for the decision to bat first, acknowledging SRH's strong batting performance in previous games. Green also expressed his satisfaction with his performance and emphasized the importance of enjoying the victory.

Patidar, Player of the match: I was just keeping things in my mind that control the controllables. Whenever I go back home, I try to solve every problem which I faced. I go for skilful batting setup. Nothing like that (plan to target spin?). Today I was backing myself to be in good shape against every bowler.

Faf, RCB's captain: Last two games, we've shown great signs of fight. SRH game was 270 plus, we got 260. KKR game as well - 1 run. We've been close for a while, but you need to win matches to get confidence as a group. Will sleep easier tonight. You can't speak confidence into the group, can't fake confidence into the group. Only thing that gives confidence is performances. The competition is so strong, the teams are so strong that you'll get hurt if you're not at 100 percent. More guys scoring runs now. First half of the tournament only Virat was scoring runs. Greeny scoring runs now will be massive for him. We know that Chinnaswamy, that's been a big frustration for us. It's a difficult ground to bowl at. We've tried to find a recipe for it, but it's tough.

Most consecutive defeats for RCB (IPL)

- 7 defeats in 2018-19

- 6 defeats in 2017

- 6 defeats in 2024 - the sequence ended today

