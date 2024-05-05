Cong Manifesto Reflects The Needs Of Our Women, Youth And Farmers: Supriya Shrinate

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, May 5 (IANS) Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Sunday highlighted key issues, stressing the need for an issue-based politics, in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

While addressing a rally, Shrinate also urged for a shift away from divisive rhetoric and towards addressing crucial concerns like employment, education, and healthcare.

Highlighting the Congress manifesto, Shrinate emphasised, "Our manifesto reflects the needs of our women, youth, farmers, and soldiers. It's a revolutionary manifesto. Where are the jobs for our youth? Simply suggesting selling pakodas is not enough, especially considering the rising oil and gas prices. Our manifesto promises real jobs and apprenticeship opportunities for the youth."

Regarding agricultural policies, Shrinate promised, "We will ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) payments are made directly to farmers at procurement centres. APMCs (Agricultural Produce Market Committees) will be digitally crediting farmers' bank accounts, streamlining the process and benefiting farmers directly."

Shrinate also blamed the BJP's endorsement of specific candidates like Prajwal Revanna, who is involved in an obscene video scandal in Karnataka. She said, "He has harmed many women, exploited them, and yet our Prime Minister seeks votes for him? The women of this country are losing faith in the government."

During her address, Shrinate attacked the Prime Minister, stating, "For 10 years, you have been the Prime Minister. Please fight an election where you focus on employment, education, or healthcare. You can't rely solely on divisive issues like Hindu-Muslim relations and Pakistan. Our Prime Minister travels to Greece and America but neglects to visit Manipur. This neglect is causing harm, especially to the poor."

Shrinate also addressed issues specific to Gujarat, saying, "Paper leaks are a concern for the people of Gujarat. Over 50 lakh students take these exams, and what about their dreams when papers are leaked? Seats are allocated to politicians' relatives, denying deserving candidates. We will fight for the rights of these youths."