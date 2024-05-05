Iran climbs to 9th position in world's thermal power producers

(MENAFN) According to an Iranian broadcaster, the chief of Iran’s Thermal Power Plant Holding (TPPH) highlighted that Iran ranks as the ninth largest global producer of thermal electricity.



Abdolrasoul Pishahang noted a significant rise of 9,000 megawatts (MW) in the capacity of Iran's thermal power plants over the preceding two years. Presently, thermal power facilities constitute 92 percent of Iran's overall power generation capacity.



“Last year, 389 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were produced in the country's power plants, and thermal power plants with the production of 360 billion kilowatt-hours supplied 92.5 percent of the country's electricity needs,” Pishahang declared.



Emphasizing that in 2023 at least 2,000 MW were inserted to the capacity of thermal power plants in the nation, the official further mentioned: “The readiness factor of thermal power plants reached 98 percent during the peak period of last year, and we are trying to record a very good performance this year as well.”



Stressing that 50 percent of the nation’s power plants are locally built, he stated: “Currently, 95 percent of the equipment needed by the country's power plants is made by domestic experts, and by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2025), with the production of F-class turbine blades in the country, we will be completely self-sufficient in the field of manufacturing these types of turbines.”

MENAFN05052024000045015839ID1108175120