Afghanistan plans for second rail shipment via Iran to Turkey

(MENAFN) The Afghanistan railway administration has unveiled its intentions to initiate the dispatch of the nation's second rail shipment bound for Turkey, traversing through Iran as part of its transportation route. Bakht Rahman Sharafat, the Head of Afghanistan’s railway administration, conveyed this announcement via X, underscoring the country's commitment to fostering connectivity and facilitating swift transportation solutions. Sharafat emphasized that Afghanistan not only seeks to transport goods but also aims to forge connections that resonate with the hearts of people, highlighting the broader socio-economic implications of enhanced connectivity initiatives.



Despite the announcement, specific details regarding the composition and nature of the upcoming shipment have yet to be disclosed by Afghanistan's railway authority, leaving room for speculation regarding the cargo's precise contents and volume. Nevertheless, the decision to embark on a second rail cargo journey underscores Afghanistan's determination to capitalize on its burgeoning railway infrastructure to facilitate cross-border trade and bolster economic ties with regional partners.



The forthcoming rail shipment follows Afghanistan's maiden export cargo endeavor, which saw the transportation of 1,100 metric tons of mineral ore from the Roznak station in Herat to Turkey through Iran on April 23. The successful execution of this inaugural export venture marked a significant milestone in Afghanistan's efforts to leverage its railway network for international trade, with the cargo ultimately destined for the bustling coastal city of Mersin in southern Turkey. As Afghanistan continues to explore avenues for expanding its export capabilities and diversifying its trade portfolio, the railway emerges as a pivotal component of the nation's economic development strategy, offering a reliable and efficient conduit for facilitating cross-border commerce.

