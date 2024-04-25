(MENAFN- Mid-East) CellSave Arabia, a leading stem cell bank in the GCC region, proudly announces its achievement of the AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies) accreditation for cellular therapy activities, marking a significant milestone in the field of regenerative medicine.

Since its inception in 2005, CellSave Arabia has been at the forefront of innovation, setting benchmarks in stem cell banking and therapeutic applications. In 2008, the company made history by becoming the inaugural stem cell laboratory in the region to secure AABB accreditation for Cord Blood Services, marking a pivotal moment in advancing healthcare standards.

Building upon its legacy of excellence, CellSave Arabia has once again made history by being re-accredited for Cord Blood Services and, notably, achieving AABB accreditation for Somatic Cell Services, covering the procurement, processing, storing, and distribution of somatic cell products, including cord tissue and placenta tissue. This dual accreditation underscores CellSave Arabia's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy across all aspects of cellular therapy. Furthermore, CellSave Arabia holds FDA registration for the collection, processing, storing, and distribution of both Cord Blood and somatic cells (cord tissue and placenta), further solidifying its adherence to international regulatory standards and commitment to excellence.

CellSave Arabia Bio:

CellSave Arabia was inaugurated in 2006 by the UAE Minister of Health as the region's first private stem cell facility. Since then, it has become an internationally recognized and accredited facility servicing the region. It is a leading provider of advanced stem cell solutions. Committed to revolutionizing regenerative medicine, CellSave Arabia leverages the potential of the umbilical cord and placental stem cells to offer transformative treatments for various medical conditions. CellSave Arabia aims to enhance patients' overall well-being and quality of life.