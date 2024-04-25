(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The soaring airfares to Kashmir are causing significant concern for the tourism industry, particularly as the Kashmir Valley approaches peak spring tourism season. Stakeholders in the industry have noted that airfares are increasing daily, negatively impacting tourism in the region.

According to industry insiders, every flight connecting other states to the Kashmir Valley is experiencing significant increases in fares, making it difficult for tourists to afford travel to the region. Despite witnessing a good number of visitors, the industry believes that the numbers could have been higher if airfares were more reasonable.

It has been noted that every summer sees a surge in ticket prices, discouraging potential tourists from booking tickets due to the high rates. For instance, tickets from Srinagar to Delhi, which were previously priced around 3500–4000 rupees, are now being sold for 7000 rupees or even exceeding 10000 rupees.

Moreover, the repercussions extend beyond mere inconvenience for travelers. Local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and tour operators, heavily rely on tourism for their sustenance. A decrease in tourist footfall due to high airfares translates to lost revenue for these enterprises, jeopardizing their viability and the livelihoods they support. Additionally, cancellations prompted by inflated ticket prices disrupt reservations and bookings, further exacerbating the economic strain on the tourism sector.

Tourism players complain that despite repeated pleas to higher authorities, there has been no improvement. Tourists from various parts of India are dissuaded from visiting the Valley by the exorbitant airfares, more so, when travel to destinations outside India is often more affordable than traveling to Kashmir. Moreover, the high airfares are preventing Indian families from traveling to Kashmir, despite their preference for the destination.



The situation is particularly concerning given the recent tourism boom in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2023, the region witnessed an unprecedented surge in tourism, with over 21.1 million tourists visiting, according to the J&K Tourism Department. This surge positively impacted the local economy, propelled by the government's vision of positioning Kashmir as a global tourism hotspot.

However, the high airfares threaten to dampen this growth. With the region hosting prestigious international events and experiencing a surge in film shootings, there is a need to ensure that tourism remains accessible and affordable.

Here the government can step in and play a positive role. The authorities should take steps to increase the number of flights to Kashmir, which would help decrease airfares. Regulatory interventions are imperative to prevent airlines from engaging in predatory pricing practices that exploit market conditions to maximize profits at the expense of travelers.