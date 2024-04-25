Civilian Injured In Sopore Encounter

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.
“An encounter has started at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the area of PD (police district) Sopore,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Kashmir Zone) said in a post on X.ADVERTISEMENT
A civilian was injured during an ongoing encounter that broke out in Sopore village of north Kashmir on Thursday evening.
Officials said that a civilian identified as Farooq Ahmed Dar received a bullet injury in his shoulder during an ongoing operation at Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore.
The injured was shifted to a nearby health facility and his condition is stated to be stable.
Earlier officials said that a joint team of Army's 22 RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police laid a cordon and search operation in Nowpora village of Sopore after having credible inputs about the presence of some militants in the area.
As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon forces triggering off an encounter, the officials said.
