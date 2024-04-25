Energy Protection, Air Defense, Frontlines: Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff on Thursday.

The head of state reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"I chaired the Supreme CinC Staff meeting. Today, the main issue is protection. There was a long and detailed report by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal regarding the protection of facilities that are critical for the country - not only energy, but also social, security, transport, communication, etc. (We need protection – ed.) in all sectors and by all means available to us: engineering, air defense, and e-warfare. I issued the relevant instructions and set the deadlines for execution," the statement reads.

The president added that reports from the frontline were heard at the meeting.

The reports covered the main axes of tension, Ukraine's Army actions and likely moves by enemy forces, as well as proper supplies to frontline units, the president noted.

“The third issue is contracts. We continue to strengthen our own producers. In this direction, we are working, in particular, with partners to manufacture weapons in Ukraine with foreign funds,” Zelensky wrote.

He stressed that defense industry is helping the country survive today and has a huge export potential for the post-war period.

“We promote its development as much as possible. Once a week I will receive a report on new contracts for the reporting period,” the president concluded.

