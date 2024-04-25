Kuwait FM Welcomes Bahrain Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya welcomed his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani and his accompanying delegation at Kuwait International Airport on Thursday evening. The Bahraini minister was also welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and several other senior officials of the Foreign Ministry. (end) mt

