Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Friday will be hazy, becomes misty to foggy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places later.

Offshore, it will be misty to foggy at places later, the report added, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places later.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly 04 to 14 knot at first becomes variable less than 04 knot later.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly to southeasterly 05 to 15 knot becomes variable later.

Visibility will be 05 to 09/02 kilometers or less at places later.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.