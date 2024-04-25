Sharjah Announces Return To In-Person Classes

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 5:09 PM

Last updated: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 10:05 PM

Schools in Sharjah will return to in-person classes from Monday, April 29, authorities announced on Thursday.

The emirate first announced distance learning for private schools on Monday, April 15, as the UAE braced for unstable weather conditions.

After the first two days of online classes, students continued to study remotely on Thursday, April 18, followed by two more extensions on Monday, April 22 and then Tuesday, April 23, until Thursday, April 25, as the country reeled under the aftermath of the heaviest rain it had seen in 75 years.

During the unprecedented rainfall, one school director went above and beyond the call of duty to help as she personally delivered books and laptops, lifting the spirits of storm-hit families.

