Qatar Cricket Association Wins ICC Initiative Of The Year Award

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) has been honoured with the prestigious ICC Initiative of the Year Award for 2023 for Asia Region. This recognition celebrates the association's outstanding efforts and dedication to promoting and developing cricket in the region.

QCA's commitment to nurturing talent at all levels, from grassroots to elite, has been exemplary. Their innovative programs and initiatives have significantly contributed to the growth of cricket in Qatar and have garnered widespread appreciation within the cricketing community.

Under the Leadership of Sheikh Abdulaziz Saoud Al Thani, President of the Qatar Cricket Association with a clear vision for the future of cricket, through strategic partnerships, community engagement and collaborations, has demonstrated leadership and excellence in driving the sport forward. This award is a testament to the hard work, passion, and vision for the game.

The ICC Initiative of the Year Award for 2023 is a well-deserved recognition of the QCA significant contributions to the sport and their relentless efforts to make cricket more accessible and popular in the region.

Regional Winners

ICC Development Initiative of the Year

Africa Regional Winner – Nigeria Cricket Federation

Americas Regional Winner – Mexico Cricket Association

Asia Regional Winner – Qatar Cricket Association

EAP Regional Winner – Cricket PNG

Europe Regional Winner – Federazione Cricket Italiana