Q2 Metals Announces Assay Results From Its 2023 Inaugural Drill Program At The Mia Lithium Property, James Bay Territory, Quebec, Canada

Highlights:

Confirmed presence of wide spodumene-mineralized pegmatites containing high grade intervals at the Mia and Carte zones:

Mia Zone - 17.8 m at 1.51% Li 2 O , including 12.2 m of 2.16% Li 2 O (MIA23-004)

Carte Zone - 7.3 m at 0.94% Li 2 O , including 4.4 m of 1.40% Li 2 O (MIA23-007)

Continuity of mineralization at the Mia 1 & 2 zones.

Core assay results remain to be reported for the 20 drill holes from the Company's approximately 3,085 m Winter 2024 Drill Program.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - April 25, 2024) - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) (" Q2 " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce core assay results of the inaugural drill program completed in fall of 2023 at the Company's wholly owned, 8,668 hectare ("ha") Mia Lithium Property (the " Property ") located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec. The targeted drill area for the inaugural program was the approximately 10-kilometre-long Mia Lithium Exploration Trend (the " Mia Trend ") which is located 22 kilometres ("km") from the Billy Diamond Highway, proximal to major hydro-powerline and all-season road infrastructure.

Neil McCallum, VP Exploration, stated: "Core assay results received to date indicate our 2023 drill program was successful in confirming spodumene mineralization in the pegmatites at the Mia Property. Using innovative targeting methods, our 2023 drill program on the Mia Trend has revealed that pegmatites are in some cases complex and variably mineralized at depth and in other cases, such as at Mia-1/2 and Carte, the pegmatite bodies have a simple geometry and consistent mineralization. We are very encouraged with these first drill results and believe we have only just begun to unlock the potential of the Mia Property."

The Mia Trend comprises an approximately 10-km-long series of sub-parallel pegmatite intrusions, of which there are 11 demonstrated spodumene mineralized zones. The individual pegmatite bodies vary in thickness, between a few metres ("m") and over 20 m in some cases.

The primary objective of the drill program was to drill test along the Mia Trend, with a total of 31 drill holes completed for approximately 5,601 m. One drill rig was used to test the main Mia 1, 2 & 3 zones (the "Mia Zone") (17 holes) while the other rig tested the Carte Zone (eight holes) and the greater Mia Trend (six holes at zones Mia 7,8 & 9 ). The Mia Zone represents the most significant finding of the inaugural program, as outlined below. The wide spacing of the drill holes on the greater Mia Trend of between 500 m and 2.8 kms represents several opportunities for additional discoveries that are similar to the well-mineralized pegmatite at the Mia Zone.

Drill results at the Mia Zone confirmed spodumene mineralization within a continuous pegmatite zone that dips gently to the north. Thickness of the mineralized zone varies from 8 and 20 m, and extends roughly 600 m east-west and roughly 375 m north-south. The pegmatite body appears to be open to the west, east and north.







Figure 1. Mia Zone, fall 2023 drilling results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Mia Zone 1, simplified cross-section with fall 2023 results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Drill results at the Carte Zone have confirmed spodumene mineralization with a pegmatite zone that appears at surface and dips gently to the northwest. Thickness of the mineralized zone varies from 5.8 and 7.3 m, and extends roughly 170 m in a northeast-southwest strike direction and has been intersected to a depth of roughly 65 m.







Figure 3. Carte Zone, fall 2023 drilling results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4. Mia Zones 5, 6, 7. Drill hole locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Table 1 summarizes the highlights from the fall 2023 drilling program. Drill results for the remaining 20 holes and approximately 3,085 m completed in January and February 2024 will be reported once received.

Table 1. Summary of Fall 2023 drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Analytical Methods and QA/QC Protocols

All drill core samples were shipped to SGS Canada's preparation facility in Val D'Or, Quebec, for standard sample preparation (code PRP89) which includes drying at 105°C, crush to 75% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (code GE_ICM91A50).

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the sampling program. The review process indicated numerous inconsistencies and thus a re-evaluation of the affected results was conducted. Upon final acceptance by the QP, the results have been promptly reported herein.

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration of Q2.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on unlocking its portfolio of lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada that includes its 100% owned Mia Lithium Property and its recently acquired Cisco Lithum Property.

The Company's exploration advancement at its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property is focused on the more than 10-kilometre-long Mia Trend which is host to both the Mia 1 and Mia 2 lithium occurrences and 11 other mineralized zones along trend.

The Cisco Lithium Property is located approximately 150 km north of Matagami, Quebec and comprised of 222 mineral claims and is 11,374-ha in size. The property has district scale potential with an already identified mineralized zone and a discovery drill result of 115.4 m of 1.21% Li2O (hole CS-23-05), cumulatively in five separate pegmatites.

Forward-Looking Statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit