Tinygemsbreaks Splash Beverage Group Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) Announces Appointment Of New CFO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Splash Beverage (NYSE American: SBEV) , a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, has named a seasoned veteran as its new chief financial officer. The company announced that Julius Ivancsits, a growth strategist with proven success scaling public and private-equity-backed companies in both consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) and business-to-business (“B2B”) organizations, will serve as CFO, effective April 24, 2024. In his new role, Ivancsits will oversee all financial aspects of Splash Beverage, including accounting, tax, financial planning and analysis, treasury, merger and acquisition activities, and capital markets. Throughout his career, Ivancsits has handled key finance, accounting, treasury and IT responsibilities, gaining invaluable experience and insight. He has served as chief financial officer at Hexo Corporation, Goba Capital, Alpha Measurement Solutions and Be Green Packaging. He also has a proven track record of raising capital through private equity and family office investments along with restructuring and expanding existing credit facilities.“In addition, his prior experience in full deal cycle (diligence to integration) will play a critical role to Splash Beverage Group vision of growth through assisting the company with its mergers and acquisitions strategy,” said Splash Beverage Group CEO Robert Nistico in the press release.

About Splash Beverage Group Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and performance hydration and recovery drinks. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. For more information about the company, please visit .

