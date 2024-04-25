(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) is making significant strides in advancing its ZVS (Zero Voltage Switching) technology, heralding a new era in power conversion solutions. Recent efforts underscore the company's commitment to innovation and expansion into diverse applications, propelling its technology toward commercial success.“We're accelerating toward commercial opportunities and have booked a lineup of customer demonstrations and testing sessions through June with additional opportunities eager to secure their spot before the end of the year,” said Hillcrest CEO Don Currie.“Coupled with the advancing discussions on several potential commercialization agreements, we are accelerating forward with incredible speed and agility.”
About Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.
Hillcrest is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol HEAT, on the OTCQB Venture Market as HLRTF and on the Frankfurt Exchange as 7HI. For more information, please visit .
