Investornewsbreaks Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Reports Positive PH15 Data From Pilot Study Showing Psychomotor Impairment Improvement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN ), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders, is reporting positive results from a phase 2A pilot study of PH15, its investigational pherine nasal spray, for improvement of psychomotor impairment caused by mental fatigue. According to the data, which has not been reported before, PH15 exhibited a statistically significant improvement in reaction time compared to placebo and caffeine in sleep-deprived study participants; in addition, the spray was safe and well-tolerated with an adverse event profile similar to placebo. The announcement observed that the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover phase 2A pilot study of PH15 was designed to explore the efficacy, safety and tolerability of intranasal administration of PH15 on psychomotor performance. The study was sponsored by Pherin Pharmaceuticals, which Vistagen acquired in February 2023; the study was conducted at the National Institute of Psychiatry, Sleep Disorders Clinic in Mexico City, Mexico, and Vistagen gained access to the study results with the acquisition.“In this phase 2A pilot study, PH15 nasal spray demonstrated significant improvement in reaction time when compared to both oral caffeine and placebo in sleep-deprived participants,” said Vistagen CEO Shawn Singh in the press release.“These pilot findings contribute to our confidence in PH15's potential as an innovative treatment for enhancing psychomotor performance and potentially cognitive impairment, particularly in addressing the challenges of mental fatigue. Numerous disorders, such as shift work disorder, sleep apnea and narcolepsy, can lead to debilitating sleep deprivation and mental fatigue. Individuals affected by these disorders require improved treatment options with a differentiated safety profile, one without the potential for abuse liability or negative and treatment-limiting side effects and safety concerns. We anticipate exploring PH15's potential to emerge as a new and transformative solution for these underserved individuals.”

About Vistagen

Therapeutics Inc.

Vistagen is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders. Five of Vistagen's clinical-stage product candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are investigational neuroactive nasal sprays with innovative proposed mechanisms of action that activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages to impact fundamental neural circuitry in the brain without the need for systemic absorption or binding to receptors in the brain. Vistagen's sixth investigational candidate is an oral prodrug with potential to modulate NMDA receptor activity. Vistagen is passionate about delivering differentiated treatments that set new standards of care for people living with anxiety, depression and other neurological disorders. For more information about the company, please visit .

