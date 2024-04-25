UN Special Rapporteur Warns Of Potential Genocide In Rafah, Urges Global Action

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, has issued a strong warning about the potential for genocide in Rafah and urged the international community to take decisive action to prevent it.

This came during a Thursday press conference in the Egyptian capital Cairo.



Albanese called for increased international accountability, a halt to arms exports to Israel, and robust support for the Palestinian people. She spoke at a press conference in Cairo today, emphasizing that the burden of supporting Palestinians should not fall solely on neighboring countries.

The Special Rapporteur urged the United Nations to take a more active role in providing aid and documenting human rights violations against Palestinians. While acknowledging the limitations of her mandate regarding arms exports, she highlighted the potential impact of recommendations to restrict such sales.

She stressed the importance of holding Israeli occupation forces accountable for their actions, asserting that the absence of accountability fuels violence and worsens the situation for Palestinians. She called for a change in the Western perspective towards Palestinians and a renewed emphasis on upholding international law and protecting Palestinian rights.

The Special Rapporteur expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by Egyptian authorities and commended the Egyptian Red Crescent for facilitating her visit to Rafah. During her visit, she spoke with Palestinian refugees and gained firsthand insights into the challenges they face, including severe living conditions exacerbated by Israeli restrictions.



Albanese praised Egyptian medical professionals for providing essential care to Palestinian patients and victims of violence. She spoke of the numerous tragic stories she encountered in Palestine, highlighting the relentless attacks, escalating violence, and crumbling infrastructure endured by Palestinians.

She voiced deep concern for the psychological trauma inflicted upon Palestinian children and the deteriorating humanitarian conditions. Albanese criticized Israel's disregard for international rulings and urged the United Nations to bolster Egypt's exceptional humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

Warning of a potential Israeli incursion into Rafah, Dr. Albanese described it as a form of colonization and genocide aimed at eradicating Palestinians and destroying infrastructure to prevent their return. She reiterated her previous warnings about the ongoing genocide carried out by Israeli occupation forces and settlers, highlighting the systematic plan to reduce the Palestinian population.

Despite the overwhelming desire of forcibly displaced Palestinians to return to their homeland (75% seek repatriation), Dr. Albanese noted clear Israeli plans to displace Palestinians permanently and prevent their return through infrastructure destruction. She concluded by calling the situation in Palestine a disgrace to the world.

The Special Rapporteur reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to assisting Palestinians, with the Rafah crossing point remaining open from the Egyptian side. She urged the international community to take immediate and decisive action, emphasizing the critical need for humanitarian aid and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their pursuit of justice, peace, and dignity.