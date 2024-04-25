BJP Had No Role In 2020 Political Crisis In Rajasthan: Gajendra Shekhawat

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 25 (IANS) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday that the BJP had no role -- direct or indirect -- to play in the political crisis in Rajasthan in 2020.

"We have said this before, and we are saying this again that the BJP had no role to play in the political crisis that faced the state in 2020," Shekhawat told the media at his residence on Thursday.

Attacking the Congress, he said the party levelled many allegations against him, and the BJP leadership to fulfil its political intentions.

"The case is in the court and once a decision comes, everything will be clear," he said, without naming the Sanjeevani scam in which he is involved in a legal battle with former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

He also said that the people know "we were transparent in our work, and fake allegations have been levelled against us".

Shekhawat's remarks came a day after Lokesh Sharma, the former OSD to Ashok Gehlot, claimed that the then Congress Chief Minister hatched the phone-tapping plan during the political crisis in the state in 2020 to present a picture that the BJP wanted to topple the Rajasthan government.