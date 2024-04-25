               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bahraini Minister Of Foreign Affairs Arrives In Doha


4/25/2024 2:08:02 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani arrived Thursday morning in Doha on an official visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi. (QNA)

MENAFN25042024000067011011ID1108139752

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search