Bahraini Minister Of Foreign Affairs Arrives In Doha

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani arrived Thursday morning in Doha on an official visit to the country. His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi. (QNA)

