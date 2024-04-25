Ministry Of Interior Begins Awareness Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior began its awareness program targeted at school students under the supervision of the permanent committee for punitive and correctional institutions.
The Ministries of Interior, Sports and Youth, Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, Education and Higher Education, Social Development and Family, and the Public Prosecution participate in the program.
The awareness program aims to educate young people about the dangers of committing crimes and ways to prevent them as it focuses on religious, educational, security and legal awareness.
The program is done in 16 schools for boys and girls in the primary, preparatory and secondary levels.
The lectures presented in the program address many awareness topics aimed at creating a conscious and educated generation capable of assuming social responsibility.
