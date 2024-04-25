IPL 2024: RCB Ends Losing Streak With Convincing 35-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Royal Challengers Bangalore put an end to their losing streak with a commanding 35-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, RCB showcased an impressive batting performance, posting a formidable total of 206/7. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar led the charge with half-centuries, while Jaydev Unadkat delivered a stellar bowling performance in his 100th IPL game, claiming figures of 3/30.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase never gained momentum as they lost wickets from the outset. Travis Head managed just 1 run before being dismissed by Will Jacks, while Abhishek Sharma's brisk 31 off 13 deliveries ended with his dismissal by Yash Dayal in the latter's first over.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen fell victim to RCB's impact substitute Swapnil Singh in a single over during the powerplay, leaving SRH struggling at 62/4 in their first 6 overs.