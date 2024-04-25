Drugs Worth Rs 3.5 Cr Concealed In Pumpkins Seized In Manipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, April 25 (IANS) The Assam Rifles and Manipur Police on Thursday seized heroin valued at Rs 3.5 crore hidden inside pumpkins, suspected to be smuggled in from the neighbouring Myanmar.

The police said that acting on a tip-off, security forces intercepted a pick-up truck headed for Cachar in southern Assam from Tipaimukh in Pherzawl district at Jiribam, and arrested two drug peddlers -- Abdul Mannan Mazumder and Khalil Ulla Barbhuiya.

Upon inspection, the security personnel discovered 363.45 gm heroin in 30 soap cases, which were concealed in pumpkins loaded in the pick-up truck along with other vegetables.

The detainees and the seized narcotics have been shifted to the Jiribam police station for further legal action.