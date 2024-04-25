Muslim Community Was Used As Vote Bank By Cong But They Remained Poor: Eknath Shinde

(MENAFN- IANS) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), April 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday criticised the Congress party, saying that the Muslim community was used as a vote bank by the grand old party but the members of the minority community remained poor.

"Now, they (Congress) say we will change the Constitution because they have nothing else left. The false propaganda that the Constitution will be changed is going on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that no one will be able to change B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution as long as there is Sun and Moon," Shinde said.

Speaking at a media interaction, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said that Congress lacks authority to release the manifesto as they put the country backward for 50-60 years.

"The country's fall was witnessed before 2014. There was corruption, riots, and bombings were witnessed... people have now decided to vote for 400 plus seats (to BJP-led NDA). If the country wants justice, if the country wants to become the superpower, there is no option but PM Modi," Shinde said.

On the manifesto of NCP (SP) which has proposed to set up a commission to address the problems faced by farmers and functioning without political interference and also zero GST on agricultural and educational goods, Eknath Shinde said: "Sharad Pawar was the Union Agriculture Minister and the chief minister for four times. Why did the farmers meet their present fate?

"We have paid compensation to the farmers in the last two years. The government gave away Rs 15,000 crore to the farmers hit by heavy rains and hailstorms. The Re 1 Crop insurance scheme was introduced. Ours is a government that will stand in favour of farmers," he added.