Amritpal Singh's Family Meets Him At Dibrugarh Central Jail

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 25 (IANS) Family members of Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh met him in Assam's Dibrugarh jail on Thursday, officials said.

This came the day after his lawyer announced that Amritpal Singh would contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab.

According to officials, Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh, uncle Sukhchain Singh, wife Kirandeep Kaur, and other family members arrived in Dibrugarh early in the morning, and some of them went to meet him at the Central Jail later in the day.

The jail officials mentioned that the visitors of Amripal Singh underwent a comprehensive security check at the gate, and they were allowed to meet him after the necessary paperwork.

Amritpal Singh's family travelled with Amarjit Singh, the father of one of Singh's close aides, Papal Preet Singh.

Rajdev Singh Khalsa, Amritpal Singh's lawyer, met him on Wednesday in the Dibrugarh jail and asked him to contest the Lok Sabha polls. "I met Amritpal Singh and during our meeting, I asked him to fight Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib. He agreed to this proposal and intends to fight the elections as an independent candidate."

Amritpal Singh, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, was arrested in April last year and he, along with nine of his associates, is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail under the stringent NSA.