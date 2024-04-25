(MENAFN- Baystreet) IBM's Stock Down 9% On News Of HashiCorp Deal And Mixed Earnings

Navitas Dips on Eve of Shenzhen Conference Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) shares fell Thursday, as the company calling itself the industry leader in next-generation GaNFastTM gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiCTM silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, announced its participation in forthcoming China Electronic Hotspot Solutions Innovation Summit in Shenzhen this weekend. The summit gathers key players in power semiconductors and associated customer design teams for innovations in EV such as 800 V supercharging, battery management, intelligent connected vehicle electronics, and high-power digital power supplies. 2024 EV OEM attendees include experts from Voyah and Dongfeng.Jacky Xiao, Navitas' Technical Marketing Manager, will deliver a keynote titled“High-Frequency On-Board Charger Solutions Based on Hybrid Design of SiC and GaN”, to introduce how Navitas can create more efficient, smaller and lighter on-board charging for EVs. Without compromise, customers can select Navitas' optimal, feature-rich GaN and SiC power devices in robust, thermally-enhanced TOLL and TOLT packaging, to create hybrid powertrain solutions that deliver faster charging, longer range and lower systems costs.Navitas' GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, greater energy savings and system cost reduction. New 'Gen-3 Fast' GeneSiC MOSFETs have up to 50% improved performance vs. other SiC devices. Summit exhibition attendees can explore the latest in EV-optimized GaNFast and GeneSiC products and complete EV system hardware solutions and learn how to accelerate their leading-edge projects.NVTS shares lost 11 cents, or 2.7%, to $4.02.

