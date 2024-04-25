US unemployment claims drop amid Fed's interest rate hikes

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the Labor Department reveals a drop in unemployment claims in the United States, a positive sign amidst the Federal Reserve's measures to address inflation through interest rate adjustments. The report indicates that for the week ending April 20, jobless claims decreased by 5,000 to 207,000, marking the lowest level observed since mid-February. Additionally, the four-week average of claims also experienced a modest decline, suggesting stability in the labor market despite economic headwinds.



The Federal Reserve's decision to raise its benchmark borrowing rate a total of 11 times since March 2022 was aimed at mitigating inflation, which had surged to its highest levels in four decades following the economic rebound from the COVID-19 recession. Despite concerns that the rapid rate hikes could potentially trigger a recession, the latest data suggests resilience in the job market. Notably, US employers added a surprising 303,000 jobs last month, a testament to the economy's ability to weather higher borrowing costs.



The unemployment rate, which dipped from 3.9 percent to 3.8 percent last month, has now remained below 4 percent for 26 consecutive months, marking the longest streak since the 1960s. This sustained low level of unemployment underscores the underlying strength of the US labor market, even in the face of challenging economic conditions. The Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation, while initially met with apprehension, have not derailed job growth or consumer confidence, indicating a degree of effectiveness in managing the economy's trajectory.

