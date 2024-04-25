Environment Ministry Hosts Nigerian Defense College Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) - Jihad Sawair, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Environment, met on Thursday with a delegation from the Nigerian Defense College, comprising senior military officers, faculty members, and students.Sawair briefed them on the ministry's scope, emphasizing its integral role in development and health sectors, as well as its collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture to bolster Jordan's food security.He highlighted the ministry's efforts in tackling global environmental challenges, particularly climate change and waste management, stressing the importance of seizing opportunities to transition to a green economy, focusing on sectors like energy, water, agriculture, transportation, tourism, antiquities, and waste management, while prioritizing the preservation of forests and biodiversity.He credited this progress to royal oversight and strategic planning, manifested in various plans, programs, and strategies launched in collaboration with governmental bodies, international organizations, and the private sector.Sawair also addressed ongoing challenges, including the strain caused by high refugee numbers in Jordan, impacting natural resources, infrastructure, and employment.