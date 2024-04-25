House Committee, Qatari Delegation Talk Ties, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) - The House Jordanian-Qatari Brotherhood Committee, headed by MP Haitham Zayadin, met on Thursday with a delegation from Qatari Shura Council, headed by Mubarak bin Mohamed Al Kuwari.During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen brotherly Jordanian-Qatari relations in all fields, especially in the parliamentary, cultural and economic areas, according to a House statement.Zayadin praised the "deep-rooted, brotherly and historic" Jordanian-Qatari relations, under the two countries' leaderships.The MP also pointed to Qatari efforts in support of Jordan, expressing hope that more job opportunities will be provided for "qualified Jordanians who could take part in Qatar's development process."Additionally, Zayadin stressed importance of strengthening and supporting Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites, pointing to the "firm" Arab position of Qatar in supporting the Palestinian cause.Zayadin pointed out that the mutual visits come within framework of brotherly bilateral relations and contribute to share views on multiple common challenges and issues.For his part, Al Kuwari stressed "depth" of the brotherly relations and their current "advanced" level, pointing out that the two countries' positions always aim to support issues of the Arab and Islamic nations.